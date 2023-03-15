Tyre Sampson's mother visits Orlando ride for first time since his death

The middle schooler slipped out of his seat while on the Orlando FreeFall ride at ICON Park on March 24, 2022.

ST. LOUIS — For the first time, Nekia Dodd visited the Orlando theme park where her son, 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, died.

The ride was the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower. Once the ride reaches the top, it tilts forward 30 degrees and falls at speeds of more than 75 miles per hour.

Operators of the 430-foot drop-tower began the process of dismantling the ride this week. Just last week, the attorney for Orlando Slingshot said the goal was to have the ride fully deconstructed before the anniversary of Sampson’s tragic death.

In February 2023, Orlando Eagle Drop confirmed a settlement and resolution with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The operator of FreeFall paid a $250,000 fine to the state.

In June 2022, an autopsy showed that Sampson weighed 383 pounds when he died. The weight limit for the ride was 287.

An initial report by outside engineers hired by the Florida Department of Agriculture said sensors on the ride were adjusted manually to double the size of the opening for restraints on two seats.

This resulted in Sampson not being properly secured, according to the report.

The lawsuit claimed the manufacturer and landlord were negligent and failed to provide a safe amusement ride.

The lawsuit also said no weight or height restrictions were posted at the ticket counter and no one warned Sampson.

The eighth-grader was looking forward to playing football for East St. Louis High School in the fall.

Sampson also played for Bad Boyz, a nationally-ranked youth football program based out of St. Louis.

Tyre Sampson Bill

Florida State Senator Geraldine Thompson proposed Senate Bill 902, which is the Tyre Sampson Act, in February.

Under her bill, seat belts would be required for any ride taller than 100 feet and a ride's height and weight requirements must be clearly visible.

Dodd's attorney, Michael Haggard, has been at the Florida Capitol testifying in favor of parts of the bill and new amendments including a requirement for a seat belt and harness for any ride over 100 feet.