ST. LOUIS – The Chancellor of the University of Missouri-St. Louis announced his retirement after 16 years of leadership.

Tom George announced he will retire from his position effective Sept. 1. He will leave the longest-tenured chancellor in the university’s history.

His wife, Dr. Barbara Harbach will also retire from her position as Curators’ Distinguished Professor of Music, chair of the Department of Music and director of the School of Fine and Performing Arts.

“For the past 16 years, my wife and I have had the privilege to serve at the University of Missouri–St. Louis,” George said. “We’ve found the work rewarding and the people outstanding – all individuals dedicated to the betterment of the region and themselves.

That’s what makes it so hard to announce that Barbara and I will be retiring from our respective positions.

“It has been the greatest experience of my professional life to serve as chancellor of UMSL and to represent the students, faculty, staff and alumni in our efforts alongside numerous community and business organizations. Through these endeavors I’m constantly reminded that – without a doubt – no other university brings more to bear on the success of the greater St. Louis region than UMSL.”

George, joined by University of Missouri System President Mun Choi, made the announcement at the Millennium Student Center in front of UMSL faculty, staff, students and alumni.

“As UMSL’s longest standing chancellor, Dr. George has truly transformed lives through his work,” Choi said. “I am grateful for his contributions to UMSL and the UM System. In his 16 years at UMSL, he has made a lasting impression on the St. Louis region and the entire state of Missouri. We are indebted to him and Dr. Harbach for their service and wish them well in retirement.”

George assumed his position as UMSL’s chancellor in September 2003. He brought with him more than 30 years of experience in higher education, including serving the previous seven years as chancellor at the University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point.