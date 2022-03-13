University City businesses join to support relief efforts in Ukraine

Proceeds from sales are donated to World Central Kitchen, an organization that serves hot meals at multiple border crossings to Ukrainians fleeing the violence.

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — More than 20 businesses in University City are joining forces to help support relief efforts in Ukraine.

On Sunday, the Delmar Loop was packed with people, which meant good foot traffic for establishments and an opportunity for customers to give back.

"We feel helpless being here. Our hands are tied. There's not a lot that we can do so this is a way to try and give back," said Wendy Harris, who owns of Artisans in the Loop, an art gallery that houses works by local and national artists.

The gallery will give 10% of its proceeds to World Central Kitchen. The organization serves hot meals at multiple border crossings to Ukrainians fleeing the violence as well as in major cities in the country.

"We are letting people know (that) sometimes it seems like it gives people a little more incentive to maybe purchase something that they were thinking about and they are going to go ahead and do it," Harris continued.

Alex Nork and his mom bought cookies at Colleen's on Forsyth Boulevard, several blocks away from the Delmar Loop.

“Things are still normal in the states for the most part, aside from the gas prices, but people (in Ukraine) are struggling. It's scary but just coming in here living out normally you get to be part of supporting the effort that's going on there," Nork said.

Colleen's contributed 100% of proceeds from its breakfast burrito and simply sugar cookie sales.

"it's the least that we can do knowing how fortunate we are to live here in America, and to be safe and to have the luxury of eating at a wonderful cafe. Just be able to contribute in a small way, it means a lot,” said manager Gretchen Roth.