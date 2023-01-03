Striking photos show inside vacant Millennium Hotel St. Louis

The photos show decay and neglect of the prominent building on the St. Louis skyline.

ST. LOUIS — An urban explorer shared photos from inside the vacant Millennium Hotel Monday. The photos show the decay inside the building, broken furniture and décor and haunting empty space.

The Facebook page "Krispy's Adventures" shared the photos in a post.

The person behind the Facebook page told 5 On Your Side the photos were taken over the course of the year.

The photos include shots of the atrium, the pool, hallways and chandeleirs in various stages of decay. The floors are dirty and there appears to be trash in most rooms.

The Millennium Hotel St. Louis was first constructed in 1968 with an addition in 1978. It closed in 2014. It was called the Stouffer's Riverfront Inn, the Regal Riverfront Hotel and the Clarion Hotel through the years.

In August 2022, a Millennium spokesperson told the St. Louis Business Journal the hotel was closed until further notice "pending refurbishment to address any past issues."

The high-profile building near the Gateway Arch became an eyesore in recent years. Windows were seen broken and vegetation was growing from the roof and on other exterior features.

People should get permission from the property owner before entering any building, even if it's abandoned. Security personnel actively patrol the building.

An email to the hotel ownership group was not immediately returned.