Need a Valentine? Cozy up with a rescue dog for the weekend

"This year for Valentine's Day, we are hoping all of our adult dogs can spend the holiday with that special someone. We are offering Valentine Rovernights!"

ST. LOUIS — If you're looking to snuggle this Valentine's Day weekend Stray Rescue of St. Louis has you covered. They are looking for volunteers to take an adult dog home for the weekend so no one spends the holiday alone.

"This year for Valentine's Day, we are hoping all of our adult dogs can spend the holiday with that special someone. We are offering Valentine Rovernights!" Stray Rescue wrote on Facebook.

Stray Rescue said if you are thinking about adopting a dog, this would be a good opportunity as well.

When you sign up you'll pick a timeslot to pick up the dog. You'll also need to tell the shelter if you have other animals or kids in the house, so they can better understand what your home is like. If you do have other animals, the Stray Rescue dog will need to be kept "completely separate" from other pets in your home.

Pick-up times will be on Friday, Feb. 11 between noon and 6 p.m. You will then drop off your weekend buddy Monday, Feb. 14 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Stray Rescue will provide the dog's food, treats, a bed and whatever else you might need.

You will also need to fill out a foster form.

To sign up or learn more about Rovernights and giving a dog a nice Valentine's Day weekend click here.

Share your heart and home with an orphan pet this Valentine's Day! This year for Valentine's Day, we are hoping all of... Posted by Stray Rescue STL on Tuesday, February 8, 2022