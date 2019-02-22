ST. LOUIS — Could President Trump's plan to pay for a border wall halt the largest federal investment project in St. Louis history?

On Thursday, Washington politics and southern border policy crossed paths in Missouri.

First, here's what's at stake for St. Louis.

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, or NGA, is a federal mapping and spy agency and it needs a new headquarters.

St. Louis won the bid to build the $1.7-billion federal project in north St. Louis and keep 3,000 high paying jobs in the city.

St. Louis has already bought all of the land, moved people out of the historic St. Louis Place neighborhood and handed over the 97-acre site to the federal government.

St. Louis is banking on a new NGA. But construction has yet to start.

Thursday, a report out of Washington said Democrats have a list of military construction projects President Trump could tap into for money to build a border wall. Said to be on the list is the NGA.

So, can the President divert funds for the St. Louis project to pay for the wall?

We talked to a spokesperson for the NGA and Missouri's senior Senator Republican Roy Blunt and we can verify that it is true, but unlikely. The money could be diverted money for the NGA isn't committed to any contractor it could go to another project, but it's unlikely.

The NGA sent us a statement that said in part, "We have not been notified of any delay."

And Senator Blunt says he's watching the project "closely." And while he hopes the President doesn't take money from the NGA, he expects it would only delay the project until the fall and not force the agency and St. Louis to start over.

"It's a top security priority. I hope we don't have any interruption moving forward," said Blunt.