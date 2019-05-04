Vincent Bommarito Sr., owner of the legendary Tony's restaurant in downtown St. Louis, passed away Tuesday at age 88. Tony's, and Bommarito, have been local icons for decades.

Anthony Bommarito Sr. founded Tony's Spaghetti House in 1946. Bommarito passed away just three years after opening the restaurant and Vincent Bommarito Sr. took over the family operation while completing his senior year at St. Louis University High School. Anthony Bommarito Jr. joined his brother and the two were partners for 25 years.

Vince Bommarito Sr. transitioned the restaurant to Tony's Spaghetti and Steak House, a popular steakhouse in St. Louis throughout the 1950s. He then transformed the restaurant from a steakhouse to the fine-dining establishment known as Tony's.

The critically acclaimed restaurant has been nationally recognized for delivering impeccable service, exceptional dishes and expertly curated wine selections. Tony's is one of just nine restaurants in the country to receive the Mobil five-star rating (now known as Forbes Travel Guide), the AAA Five Diamond Award and the Conde Nast Best Italian Restaurant Award, officials said.

Many local restaurateurs credit Vince Bommarito Sr. and Tony's restaurant for their start, including the late Kim Tucci, owner of the Pasta House Co., who started as a cashier at Tony's. Frank Papa of Frank Papa's Ristorante began working in the Tony's kitchen. Others who got their start there include Michael Garozzo of Garozzo's Ristorante, Giovanni Gabriele of II Bel Lago and Dominic Galati of Dominic's Restaurant.

Andy Karandzieff, owner of Crown Candy Kitchen, said Bommarito was "just a good guy."

A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. this Friday at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis at 4431 Lindell Blvd.

