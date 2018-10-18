ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman’s viral video is highlighting what she claims is a human trafficking problem in the region.

Emily Scates posted the video to Facebook Tuesday afternoon. In it, she detailed her experience at the Conoco gas station on Kingshighway near Tower Grove Park.

"This white escalade comes up slowly past my car, and this other guys car, and almost like blocking us. And there's this guy driving and maybe two other people in the car and they start telling us to come over to the car," Scates said.

Scates says after the man motioned her to come over. A young woman in the back seat then rolled down her window, motioning the man standing next to Scates, to come over as well. They both refused.

"And then they were like hey come here, you just come, you just come," Scates said.

Sherrita Allen, the program director at the Covering House, took a look at the video at 5 On Your Side’s request. The house provides refuge to children and teens who were sexually trafficked.

"It definitely could've been a possible situation of trafficking, definitely something that's suspicious," Allen said.

According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, in 2017, there were 170 human trafficking cases reported in Missouri and 193 in Illinois.

Numbers Allen says do not always reflect the number of adults taken into captivity.

"Kids everybody's gonna look for a child, everybody's going to look for a teenager, but an adult, they'll say oh well shell be back. and the police may not look for it as hard,” said Allen.

Scates asked viewers to share the video on social media, to spread one simple message.

"They will snatch your grown adult a** too, something was not feeling good about that whole situation," Scates said.

