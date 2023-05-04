Washington Park police officer under investigation after allegedly assaulting, tasing teen

"I was afraid. I didn't know what to do," said 19-year-old Larry Shaw.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A Washington Park police officer has been accused of assaulting and tasing a teenager who is dealing with special needs.

"Larry calls him all the time," said David Johnson.

Johnson is talking about his 19-year-old stepson, Larry Shaw.

Johnson said Larry is bipolar, autistic and faces an intellectual disability.

"He gets upset about some things and he might want to talk to somebody else besides us, so he wants to talk to a police officer," Johnson said.

Johnson said on March 19 his son made the emergency call once again.

The dad said a Washington Park police officer arrived at their home.

"He knows Larry's condition. He's dealt with Larry several times," said Johnson.

Larry said he and the officer first had a casual conversation, but took a turn.

"I walked away and went to my room because I wanted to be a better man," said Shaw.

Their chat quickly turned into a violent confrontation in the family's kitchen.

"We got into a fight and then he started swinging me to the floor. I said can you let go?" recalled Shaw.

Shaw said the officer handcuffed him, escorted him outside and then put him in a police cruiser and had him sit on spike strips.

"I was crying, but I didn't know what to do," added Shaw.

"I wasn't home at the time, but when I got there, I asked the officers why did he have my son sitting on spike strips? He didn't give me an answer," said Johnson.

Johnson said the officer let his son out of the police cruiser, but it wasn't over.

"Yes, I grabbed his walkie talkie and then he started punching me," said Shaw.

Shaw said the officer punched him in his face and repeatedly tased him as he was lying on his back, partially handcuffed and suffering a seizure.

"The EMS and the East St. Louis police officers said stopped, don't do that that isn't right," Johnson said.

Paramedics took Shaw to a hospital.

According to the Washington Park Police Department, right now the officer is on administrative leave.

Illinois State Police said after they "complete a thorough investigation they will turn all reports over to the St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office for an independent review of all the facts."

"I think if he's gonna stay on the force then he needs to be disciplined. He should be re-trained," Johnson said.

"He's going to know what's right from wrong," Shaw said.

5 On Your Side is not naming the officer because he is not facing charges, as of Wednesday.

Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation said it's "leading an open and ongoing investigation into the use of force portion of this incident."

