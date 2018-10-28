WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. — An Washington Park police officer has died after falling off the Poplar Street Bridge while chasing a suspect, Illinois State Police confirmed.

The incident happened Saturday. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department said the officer fell off the bridge onto land on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River.

Police have not released any further details about the incident at this time.

Illinois State Police plan to speak to reporters and release further information in East St. Louis Sunday afternoon.

5 On Your Side will update this story once new information is confirmed.

© 2018 KSDK