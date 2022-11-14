Washington University law student invited to UN Climate Conference

Abigail Hunt was invited to be in the room with people like President Biden, John Kerry, Al Gore and others.

ST. LOUIS — Abigail Hunt, a second-year law student at Washington University has just returned from the United Nations Climate Conference in Egypt.

"It was really amazing to get to see so many change makers, world leaders, and community leaders, all in one place to address such a big problem, "she told us.

Hunt is pursuing environmental law and was invited to be in the room with people like President Biden, John Kerry, Al Gore and others and she returns to the St. Louis area with hope.

"I think hope is a complicated thing in climate change," she said, "because you have to balance the urgency of it all bearing down on us, coming out on all fronts, that it's time to be bold with our action. On the other hand, it's hopeful to see so many people and so many brilliant scientists and lawyers, policymakers, leaders all coming together to address it."