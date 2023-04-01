Investigation into Washington University transgender center finds no misconduct

Washington University said it would continue to cooperate with a formal investigation by the attorney general's office.

ST. LOUIS — Washington University released a statement Friday regarding its internal investigation of the Transgender Center at St. Louis Children's Hospital.

In the statement, Washington University said their review found that "physicians and staff at the center follow(ed) appropriate policies and procedures and treat(ed) patients according to the accepted standards of care as recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics and other nationally recognized organizations."

The investigation was launched after an article by a former employee, Jamie Reed, was published on Feb. 9 alleged the center was not doing its due diligence to thoroughly assess patients before moving ahead with treatment and would disregard the rights of parents.

Reed also said the center was providing medication to children without making sure the patients understood the effects.

Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced an investigation after the allegations came to light.

Washington University said in the statement it would continue to cooperate with the formal investigation by the attorney general's office.

The university also said it "remain(s) committed to providing compassionate, family-centered care to all of the patients and families we serve, and we are grateful to our medical practitioners for their dedication to their patients and their profession."