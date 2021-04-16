WashU students pack campus for Justice for Daunte Wright Rally

"The message goes out to everyone. Everyone needs to be willing to put their feet to the pavement and talk about these injustices," Brianna Chandler said.

ST. LOUIS — They united outside the main administration building on the Washington University-St. Louis campus.

More than 100 students chanted loudly "no justice no peace," stood in solidarity and a majority of them wore black.

It was their way to mourn the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Minnesota.

"He was just 20 years old. He was our age. The age of most college students," said WashU sophomore and rally organizer Brianna Chandler.

Many of the students are members of the Washington University Undergraduate and Graduate Workers Union and WashU Students For Abolition.

They're outraged after hearing Sunday that Daunte Wright died after a Minnesota police officer shot him during a traffic stop.

The officer said she mistook her gun for her Taser.

She's since been fired and charged.

"We are here because we also want to hold space for that. We're also talking about the oppressive systems that led to his death and the death of others," Chandler said.

The students also spoke out against the recent fatal police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo in Chicago.

Speaker after speaker pleaded for an end to what they call "police brutality and the senseless deaths of Black and Brown people in the United States."

The fiery group then marched around the WashU campus, still holding their signs, still chanting, "We want justice for Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo, too."