ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Art Museum closed down Thursday because of a water main break.

The museum tweeted the alert at 1:35 p.m. and added that all scheduled events for the day have been canceled. The museum is normally open until 5 p.m. on Thursdays.

There is no damage to the building, the Art Museum confirmed, but because there is no water service inside, they had to close.

As of Thursday afternoon, the museum is unsure if it'll be able to open Friday.

© 2018 KSDK