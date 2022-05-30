Man pulled from Meramec River after 15 minutes underwater

A 19-year-old man was on the bank of the river and slid into the water. He spent 15 minutes underwater before he was pulled onto the bank, a fire official said.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after being rescued from the Meramec River in St. Louis County on Memorial Day.

First responders rushed to Castlewood State Park in west county Monday afternoon for a report of a person who went under the water.

A 19-year-old man was on the bank of the river and slid into the water, according to a spokesperson with the Metro West Fire Protection District. The man was underwater for 15 minutes, witnesses said.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene as friends were pulling the man out of the water. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, the fire official said.

Officials with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources also responded to the scene.