St. Louis health officials urge people to get new COVID booster shots amid colder weather

According to St. Louis County Health Department data, the county's transmission rates are at a 'severe level.'

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County health officials expressed concern about what colder days could mean for the state of COVID-19.

That's why doctors are pleading for people to be prepared.

St. Louis doctors said they are remaining vigilant because of the many curve-balls COVID-19 has thrown.

While we have a lot of tools under our belt now, health officials are urging everyone to take advantage of the new booster shot.

That's because we don't know what the winter months could bring, according to Dr. Farrin Manian, Mercy Hospital St. Louis chair of the department of Medicine.

"We just need to get prepared for anything else that might be coming at us," he said.

While it may not be top of mind for everyone, Dr. Manian and others are still watching COVID-19 numbers closely, especially as summer turns into fall.

"We can't just go into seasons unprepared, we have done it in the past, and now we have a better idea about what strains may actually be coming toward us," he said.

Dr. Manian said over the past month they've seen fewer COVID-19 patients inside the hospital.

Even though the numbers are down though, his guard is still up for what the future could hold.

"We just need to be geared up for fighting this potentially new strain of COVID, that's going to be upon us in the fall and winter," Dr. Manian said.

Part of being ready for that fight is getting the new booster, which specifically targets the Omicron variant.

Dr. James Hinrichs, acting co-director of the St. Louis County department of Public Health, said it's something everyone should take advantage of.

"It's almost like there's a new virus here, and the previous vaccine is not going to totally protect us from that," he said.

While we head into the unknown, both Dr. Manian and Dr. Hinrichs want to remind people to be self-aware.

"We just have to be self-defensive. It's like driving, you have to drive defensively. We have to live defensively with this virus," Dr. Hinrichs said.

They also want to remind people though, that it's not all about your own self.

"It's not just about protecting ourselves, but people around us and I think that should give people, hopefully incentive, to get vaccinated," Dr. Manian said.

The updated COVID-19 boosters are available Monday through Friday at the John C. Murphy Health Center and the South County Health Center.

Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are encouraged.

Mercy pharmacy has the shots available as well, or you can sign-up for a shot at the Mercy vaccine clinic by clicking, here.

According to health officials, you can get the new COVID-19 booster, at least two months after your last shot.

If you recently had COVID-19, you should probably wait two or three months before you get it.