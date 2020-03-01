ST. LOUIS — Blues Brunch

Saturday, January 4

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Charles Glenn Group will take the stage at Ballpark Village for a rhythmic weekend brunch! On Saturday, enjoy blues music, drink specials, brunch, and a viewing of the St. Louis Blues as they take on Vegas at 3 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Disney on Ice presents Celebrate Memories

Thursday – Sunday, January 2 – 5

Experience the magic and watch your favorite Disney movies come to life at Disney on Ice presents Celebrate Memories. It comes to the Enterprise Center this weekend with shows happening January 2 – 5, 2020. There are multiple showtimes to choose from. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

New Year Masquerade

Saturday, January 4

7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Most people have kicked off the new year, but that doesn’t mean you have to stop celebrating! Cedar Lake Cellars is holding a New Year Masquerade Party on Saturday night. Guests are asked to dress to the theme. Attendees must be 21 or older. For more information, click here.

Eagle Ice Festival

Saturday, January 4

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Participate in fun learning activities about eagles and nature, complete the “Eagle Loop Trail’, view eagles and Trumpeter Swans with viewing scopes, and more! The Alton Adubon Eagle Ice Festival takes place Saturday at The Audubon Center at Riverlands. For more information, click here.

Kegs for a Cause

Sunday, January 5

2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Drink for a good cause and support AmeriCorps St. Louis’ Emergency Response Team this Sunday. ITAP in Soulard is hosting Kegs for a Cause and donating profits from a beer of their choice. For more information and to register (for free), click here.

Adventure Comedy Show

Sunday, January 5

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

If you’re looking to have a good laugh, look no further! On Sunday, Adventure Comedy Show by Swords and Roses, an all-female stunt theater troupe, will take stage at Discovery Comedy Theater in St. Charles. The show includes songs, sword fights, and sharp wit. This show is appropriate for all ages. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Free Magic Show at City Museum

Saturday, January 4

9 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

The City Museum has a lot to offer for all ages! This Saturday, you can enjoy a free magic show in the glass circus with your paid admission to the City Museum. Christian the Magician will take the stage. To ensure a guaranteed seat, try to arrive 15 minutes early to the show. For more information, click here.

Way of Lights Run/Walk

Saturday, January 4

5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Choose to do the 5K Run or participate in the fun walk through the Way of Lights at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows. If you’re looking for a way to get active and have fun, there is still time to register for this event in Belleville, Illinois. For more information and to register, click here.

Colors & Concoctions

Saturday, January 4

3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Paint and create your own masterpiece while sipping on drinks and listening to R&B party jams this Saturday! Colors & Concoctions hosted by Paints & Potions will take place at 311 Club Vodka. There will be vendors with food, jewelry, and more. For more information, click here.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Grand Opening Celebration

Saturday, January 4

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Union Station has recently had a full makeover, and it’s a great spot to go with the family! The new World Bearquarters for Build-A-Bear Workshop is having its grand opening celebration on Saturday right across from all the fun attractions at Union Station. There will be free activities, photos, prize drawings, giveaways, and more. For more information, click here.

