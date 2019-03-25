ST. LOUIS – One of St. Louis’ most well-known business leaders has died.

Kim Tucci, 78, passed away Monday morning. Tucci battled prostate cancer for years.

Tucci founded The Pasta House Co. restaurant chain with Joe Fresta and John Ferrara.

According to the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame, Tucci has been the recipient of numerous awards and honors for outstanding leadership through civic, business and charitable organizations. He has been honored with more than 25 Man of The Year Awards. He also co-founded the Caring and Sharing Program in 1985, which helps feed thousands of St. Louisans on Christmas and year-round.

He graduated from Saint Louis University and was a high school teacher and coach and then a college teacher.