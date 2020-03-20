TROY, Mo. — A Wentzville business paid off the delinquent bills of all Troy, Missouri, residents so that no one would have their water shut off during the coronavirus pandemic.

The city of Troy posted a warning on Tuesday that it would be shutting off past-due utilities by the end of the day.

"All services have been restored due to a phone call from North Star Insurance Advisors, LLC," the city said on Facebook Thursday. "They just called and paid any remaining balances due. Your generosity is appreciated."

North Star Insurance Advisors is located about 15 miles away from Troy. After an outpouring of thanks from the community, the business posted the following statement:

"To those of you thanking us for taking care of some of our neighbors disconnected water, we want you to know you are pointing your admiration in the wrong direction.

Thank our marketers, sales people, customer service staff, and back office team for being the most incredible group of like-minded people an employer could ask for.

Thank the single mom who puts in a little extra time to make sure our customers needs are being met.

Thank the widower who works into the evening trying to help seniors with their insurance needs.

Thank the parent of two special needs children who has to bring in her kids to work sometimes to make sure our people get paid on time.

Thank the national guardsman that has to juggle his family, training all our new teammates, and his service to our country.

Thank the salesman that survived a horrific car accident and decides to overcome the odds daily and serve a greater cause than himself.

Thank the leukemia patient who fought through his illness and is still answering the phones when he doesn't feel like it.

Thank the cancer survivor who manages a team of incredible people who rallied around her during the darkest days of her life.

Thank the people who call North Star their home and work here.

They are our family.

They helped their neighbors.

Thank them."

