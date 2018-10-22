DES PERES, Mo. — Don’t fear, St. Louis. The dove that welcomes shoppers to the West County Mall will fly back into place soon.

The iconic West County Center Dove was taken down Monday morning for a makeover, and when it comes back, it'll have a new feature.

On the outside, the white sides of the dove will be replaced, but on the inside, new color-changing LED lights will be added. That means the famous white dove will be able to change to pink, red, blue and many other colors.

Other renovations include a fresh coat of paint and reinforcements on the pole.

The project is expected to take two to three weeks. The dove should be back in place before Thanksgiving—and the ever-busy Black Friday shopping day.

The last time the dove was refurbished was in 2002 ahead of the mall’s big reopening event.

