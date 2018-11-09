MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — What was with all the noise and commotion in Maryland Heights Monday night? It was all in the name of training, Maryland Heights Police said.

The police department was “inundated with calls” about a helicopter and loud bangs near Creve Coeur Lake, especially close to Dorsett Road and Marine Lane.

It turns out, the St. Louis County Police Department was doing training from 10 p.m. to midnight, leading to a series of bangs and a helicopter hovering around the area.

Maryland Heights Police said they were notified only 15 minutes before the training began, and “was not able to give proper notice to residents on social media.”

Concerned or upset citizens are urged to send their questions or complaints to St. Louis County Police at (636) 529-8210.

