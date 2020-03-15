ST. LOUIS — Restaurants and non-profits are working to make sure kids are able to eat while they are out of school.

Crazy Bowls & Wraps announced its locations in Florissant, Ferguson, Edwardsville and Shiloh will offer a free meal to kids, which includes a cheese quesadilla, crispy treat and chips. No additional purchase is necessary.

The offer will begin on March 16 and will be available Monday-Friday, 10:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

"We will get through these challenging times together, as a community," the company posted on Facebok. " We will continue to monitor the situation and update this offer if school closures continue to affect additional communities."

Several McAllister's Deli locations in Illinois are also offering a free sack lunch for kids, which will include a turkey and cheese sandwich, chips, applesauce and a cookie. No other purchase is necessary.

"We want to do our part to make sure our friends get through this challenging time," McAllister's wrote on its Facebook page. "So take this worry off your plate, and put it on ours. We will get through it. Together."

For a list of the McAllister's Deli locations and hours that are participating, click here.

Operation Food Search will distribute meals to about 300 families in the Pine Lawn neighborhood on March 16. The families have been selected to participate through their school district.

The non-profit is in contact with schools and state agencies and it is working to help provide meals. It is asking for donations to help make this possible.

Project Compassion and Living The Word Church are working together to provide a free sack lunch for children in the Belleville area. Anyone who needs help may go to the Compassionate Cafe, located at 6611 West Main, Belleville. The meals are available March 16-March 20, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Project Compassion is also looking for volunteers. You can call 618-397-1790 or click here for more information.

Ravanelli's announced it will provide free meals at both locations, in Granite City and Collinsville, until schools resume. Children 12 years old and under can eat free off the kids menu, if they dine in. For more information, click here.

5 On Your Side will continue to update this list. If you know of a business or non-profit that is providing meals, please contact us here.

