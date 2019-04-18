CLAYTON, Mo. — The man convicted of killing St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A judge sentenced Trenton Forster Thursday afternoon. He was found guilty of first-degree murder back in February.

Forster's sentence was the toughest punishment possible. The death penalty was previously removed as an option. But why?

The decision that Forster would not face death was actually announced by former St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Robert P. McCulloch back in December of 2017. McCulloch said his decision was based on the available evidence.

“After a complete examination and reexamination of all evidence, in this case, I have determined that seeking a death sentence, in this case, is not appropriate,” said McCulloch.

Trenton Forster was charged with first-degree murder, assault of a law enforcement officer and two counts of armed criminal action.

33-year-old Snyder was killed while responding to a disturbance call on Oct. 6, 2016.

In an interview on Oct. 6, 2017, Blake's widow, Elizabeth told 5 On Your Side she’s trying to forgive Forster. God calls us to forgive and to love our enemies, so I'm trying. That's all I can say. That's a really difficult thing." The two also have a young son together.

Statement from St. Louis County Police Association

"The brave men and women of the St Louis County Police Association are saddened and deeply disappointed by Mr. McCulloch's decision not to seek the death penalty.

Police Officer Blake Snyder represented the very best our society has to offer and he was murdered in the line of duty by a coward who represented the very worst.

While we share the same thoughts as Elizabeth, Mr. McCulloch is the longest tenured prosecutor in the State of Missouri and we trust his decision. We remain confident Mr. McCulloch will ensure the case against this murderous coward is vigorously prosecuted and the maximum prison sentence allowed by law is sought.

As we have done in the past, the St. Louis County Police Association will stand behind the Snyder family and support them in this very difficult journey."