‘Wild Lights’ returns to Saint Louis Zoo this month

Holiday fun returns to the Saint Louis Zoo starting on Nov. 26

ST. LOUIS — As the calendar turns to November, the Saint Louis Zoo is already looking ahead to Christmas.

On Nov. 26, the Zoo's Wild Lights will return for another year. The Polar Pointe Pathway, Gingerbread Valley, Holly Jolly Hangout and Candy Crossing are all returning this year, and there will be a number of new displays.

The new Meet Me in St. Louie zone is described as "a showstopper, complete with a 15-foot arch and firework-style lights in front of a St. Louis cityscape background."

You can grab dinner at one of the dining locations or buy everything you need to make smores at one of the fire pits that will be scattered throughout the Zoo. The gift shops will also be open, and Wild Lights ticket holders can get a 10% discount on any purchase. The discount is doubled for Zoo members.

Another returning option is the Sensory-Friendly Night, which will be held on Dec. 13. This special night will mirror the traditional Wild Lights experience, but also includes sensory maps, quiet areas, and trained Zoo staff to assist individuals with sensory sensitivities.

The Wild Lights events will be held on the following nights from 5-8:30 p.m.

Friday-Sunday, Nov. 26-28 — $10/Member; $11/Non-member

Wednesday-Sunday, Dec. 1-5 — $10/Member; $11/Non-member

Wednesday-Sunday, Dec. 8-12 — $11/Member; $12/Non-member

Monday, Dec. 13, Sensory-Friendly Night for individuals with sensory sensitivities: $10/Member; $11/Non-member

Nightly, Dec. 15-23 — $12/Member; $13/Non-member

Sunday-Thursday, Dec. 26-30 — $10/Member; $11/Non-member