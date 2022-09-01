Here's when tickets are on sale for Winter Wonderland at Tilles Park

The 75-acre park will be decorated with more than a million lights, fashioned into more than 100 festive scenes and characters.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The leaves haven't changed color yet, but you might soon find yourself walking in a winter wonderland.

Walking tickets for Winter Wonderland at Tilles Park go on sale Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. via the MetroTix website.

The 38th season of the holiday tradition will open Nov. 18-Dec. 30, from 5:30-9:30 p.m. The 75-acre park will be decorated with more than a million lights, fashioned into more than 100 festive scenes and characters.

Walking tickets are $8 per person, and pre-registration is required. Children under the age of 2 are free with a paid adult.

Click here to buy tickets once they go on sale.

Dogs on leashes, cameras, strollers and wagons are all welcome to the mile-long walk through the park. Organizers said Santa won't be making an appearance this year, but there will plenty of other photo opportunities.

Tickets for carriage rides will go on sale Oct. 3 at 10 a.m., and car ride tickets will go on sale in November.

Here is the pricing:

Snowflake carriage (6 person capacity) - $110

Candy Cane carriage (9 person capacity) - $160

Santa's Sleigh (24 person capacity) - $17/person, can include people from multiple groups.

Family vehicle - $15

Limousine or Van (15 person capacity) - $30

Commercial Transport Van (25 person capacity) - $60

Tour Bus (26+ person capacity) - $135

Organizers reminded the public that it's an all-weather, rain or shine event, so please make sure to dress for the weather.