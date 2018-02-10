ST. LOUIS COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a woman was found shot to death inside a burning south St. Louis County apartment.

St. Louis County police officers responded to the 8900 block of Kidder Avenue for a call for a fire around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. Once on scene, they found a woman shot to death, who is approximately 50 years old, within the same apartment of the fire.

The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating the incident as a suspicious death.

An Affton firefighter was transported to a hospital with a sprain.

The fire was contained to one unit, but damage caused three other families to be displaced.

Affton and Clayton Fire Departments extinguished the fire.

Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

