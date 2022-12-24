Woman reunited with stolen service dog in St. Louis

Annie the dog was taken when thieves stole her owner's car.

ST. LOUIS — A service dog and her owner were reunited Friday after a scary incident.

Thieves stole Mary Ann Shelton's car last Saturday with her dog Annie in the back seat.

The North St. Louis woman says she couldn't eat or sleep.

She was especially worried Annie was outside in the extreme cold.

Her son spotted Annie on the Care St. Louis animal rescue website Thursday. The two were reunited Friday.

"I can't even describe it. I mean she has been with me since the day she was born," Shelton said. "I mean her and I, she's always been there. I used to live alone. She was literally the only company I had many, many weeks, months and years."

Annie was in good health and still had her signature jacket.