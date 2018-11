ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a woman was robbed at gunpoint Thursday morning in St. Louis’ Holly Hills neighborhood.

Police responded to the 3600 block of Filmore around 6:15 a.m. where a 41-year-old woman was cleaning snow off her car when an unknown man approached her.

The suspect pointed a gun at her and demanded her property. He got away with her purse and cell phone before he fled the scene on foot.

The woman was not injured.

