ST. LOUIS — September 10th is World Suicide Prevention Day. It's a day to raise awareness about suicide and discuss ways people can seek help.

Jessica Vance, the Life Crisis Supervisor at Provident, said the three most common warning signs are hopelessness, isolation, and mood changes. In the last 10 years, suicide rates have increased. It's the 10th leading cause of death among adults. The highest rates are among adults 45-54. The second biggest group are among senior citizens, 85 and older.

More teenagers are also committing suicide. According to the CDC, suicide is the second leading cause of death for ages 12-18. It's the highest among girls. In the last 10 years, suicide deaths among girls 15-19 have doubled. For boys, the numbers are up 30%.

Vance said there are several resources for people. The Life Crisis Services Hotline is (314) 647-HELP and the Lifeline number is 1-800 273-TALK.

Provident INC. also offers to counsel for anyone who wants to talk to someone in person.

