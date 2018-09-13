ST. LOUIS – A new restaurant is opening in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood next week.

Yellowbelly, the ‘sea and spirits’ concept will officially open on Monday, September 17. The new spot is the work of the same team behind Retreat Gastropub.

The restaurant will offer craft cocktails such as, the Hopes & Dreams with Jamaican and agricole rhums, amaro blend, mango, soy sauce, carrot and lime juices; the Brass Knuckles with avua cachaça, Yellowbelly’s own white rum blend, rhubarb, grapefruit, allspice and chili flake bitters; and the signature Yellowbelly with Puerto Rican and Jamaican rum, coconut, turmeric, ginger, falernum, pineapple and lime juice.

Chef Blais and Chef Gethin bring their West Coast culinary experience to the Midwest with bright, seasonal eats such as, avocado toast with mango yolk and tomato and watermelon poke. Yellowbelly will receive fresh seafood daily. The menu features a bone-in tuna chop, whole fish and fried crab fritters with passionfruit mustard. Other dishes use seafood to add depth of flavor like the Hawaiian macaruni salad side, sea biscuits with uni butter, as well as chicken of the sea-car salad made with confit tuna. The menu will also feature approachable American fare like a double cheeseburger with 1000 island dressing and more.

Architect Nick Adams of Mademan Design brings a modern, coastal vibe to Yellowbelly’s 3,000-square foot space. St. Louis-born artist Noah MacMillan created custom murals on two main walls which fill the modern space with a healthy dose of color. The restaurant seats 90 to 95 people with an additional 40 seats outside.

Yellowbelly is located at 4659 Lindell Boulevard and will be open seven days a week with just dinner service to start from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. with the bar open until midnight. Yellowbelly will not take reservations, but guests will be able to reserve a table utilizing the NoWait app, starting on Monday.

