ST. LOUIS – Something is brewing at Saint Louis University…

Combining one of St. Louis' favorite hobbies and schoool... A new partnership with the St. Louis Brewers Heritage Foundation will allow students to learn the art and science of brewing.

The new program is designed for individuals who work in the brewing industry and home brewers. In Missouri, the number of breweries has grown 125 percent from 2014 to 2017.

“Students will learn about the science of the brewing process as well as the operations and management aspects of the brewing industry, such as marketing and distribution, quality assurance, and the regulatory environment," said Tracy Chapman, Ph.D., dean of the School for Professional Studies at SLU.

The certificate will be offered online. An advisory board comprised of experienced brewing professionals from throughout the Greater St. Louis brewing industry worked with faculty members from SLU to make the class happen.

John Buerck, Ph.D., program director for the Brewing Science and Operations certificate, calls it a link to the past, present and future of the industry, noting that St. Louis, known in the industry as ‘the city that was built on brewing,’ is quickly becoming the brewing mecca in the heartland of America.

“This partnership program, which begins in Fall 2019, will educate the next generation of St. Louis beer makers,” Buerck said.

In addition to course work, students will have the opportunity to visit several of St. Louis’ breweries where local brewers will provide guided lectures and first-hand demonstrations of the brewing process.

Virtual students will also be able to attend these brewery visits and post questions via streaming video and live chat.

