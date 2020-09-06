x
Young child, woman injured in shooting in St. Louis

The shooting appears to be accidental, police say
ST. LOUIS — A young child and woman were injured in what appears to be an accidental shooting.

Around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 4000 block of Peck for a shooting call. That is just east of Fairground Park.

A boy, who police said appears to be around 4 years old, had a gunshot wound to his leg/foot area. And a woman in her 20s had a gunshot wound to her buttocks.

Both were conscious and breathing when police arrived. The shooting appears to be accidental, police said, but the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

