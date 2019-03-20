OLIVETTE, Mo. — If you bought a Mega Millions ticket for Tuesday’s drawing, that piece of paper might be worth $1 million.

A ticket bought in Olivette matched all five white-ball numbers to win the $1 million ‘Match 5’ prize. The lucky ticket was purchased at On the Run at 9371 Olive Boulevard.

The winner has until Sept. 15 to claim their prize.

The winning numbers were: 10 – 42 – 53 – 67 – 68, Mega Ball 18.

No one matched all six numbers, so it rolls over to Friday with an estimated jackpot of $50 million.

RELATED: $550 million Powerball drawing Wednesday

Missouri is on a Mega Millions hot streak. Someone in the Show-Me State matched all six numbers to win the jackpot in the March 12 drawing.

You have another chance to become a big-time millionaire Wednesday night. The Powerball jackpot is up to $550 million. This is the largest jackpot of 2019 and the biggest since last October’s $1.5 billion Mega Millions payoff.