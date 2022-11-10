Longtime friends spilt $50K Powerball prize in O’Fallon Thursday

The pair of Missouri lottery players have been friends since junior high school.

O'FALLON, Mo. — A pair of Missouri Lottery players stepped forward Thursday to claim a $50,000 Powerball prize after matching four of the five white-ball numbers and the Powerball number in the June 11 drawing. The pair have been friends since junior high school.

The winning ticket was purchased at the QuickTrip located at 801 Belleau Creek Road in O’Fallon.

“Me and a buddy I’ve known for 50 years have been playing for the last few years,” one of the winners said according to a Missouri lottery press release. “I’ve known him since seventh grade. We had lockers close to each other.”

“The ticket was on my dresser since June 11,” he said. “When I checked it, the clerk said, ‘You won $50,000!’ and I said, ‘That’s good!’”

Then he decided to share the good news.

“I called my wife and asked her how her day was going. Then I told her, ‘Here’s how my day’s going!’”

The numbers drawn on June 11 were 18, 20, 26, 53 and 69, and the Powerball number was 5.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $47 million after a single ticket matched all the numbers for the record $2.04 billion prize.

Since the Powerball jackpot was hit earlier in the week, the “Jackpot Reset” promotion is activated through Nov. 15. This opportunity will give players who buy three Powerball plays on a single ticket a free $2 Powerball ticket.