St. Ann woman wins $1 million from gifted lottery ticket

The lottery ticket was a "Rose Gold" ticket, which is a $10 game that began in August.

ST ANN, Mo. — A woman's gift of a lottery ticket to her mother turned out to be quite the present — a $1 million winner.

The Missouri Lottery said Friday that a woman won a $1 million Scratchers game prize after her daughter gave her a winning "Rose Gold" ticket she had purchased at Prince Market at 9826 St. Charles Rock Road in St. Ann, Missouri, according to a news release from Missouri Lottery.

The woman, who was not identified, said she knew as soon as she scratched the ticket it was a big winner. So did her daughter.

"We were both yelping and yelling!" she said.

"Rose Gold" is a $10 game that began in August. An earlier $1 million winner has yet to come forward, the Missouri Lottery said.