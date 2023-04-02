Did anyone win Powerball's $700M jackpot?

Saturday's jackpot is the latest in a string of big prizes enticing players to plunk down $2 and try to beat formidable odds.

WASHINGTON — A $700 million Powerball jackpot has sent America into a lottery frenzy once again.

The jackpot rose after Wednesday's drawing failed to produce a grand prize winner. Saturday's jackpot ranks as the 10th largest prize in U.S. lottery history.

It comes on the heels of a $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize won by someone in Maine less than three weeks ago and a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won by a California player last November.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was Nov. 19, 2022.

The winner must choose between an annuity, which is paid over 29 years, or the cash option. Most jackpot winners prefer to receive the one-time cash payout, which for Saturday's drawing would be estimated at $375.7 million.

Powerball winning numbers for 2/4/23

The winning numbers for Saturday, Feb.4 are 2-8-15-19-58 and Powerball 10.

What are my chances of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.

Powerball's biggest change came in 2021 when officials decided to add a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What are the largest US lottery jackpots ever won?