RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. – A 24-year-old man has been charged with first degree murder after an innocent bystander was shot and killed outside Tropicana Lanes on Friday.

Around 11:20 p.m., Richmond Heights police were called to Tropicana Lanes for a fight.

When they arrived, the fight was over, and the people involved started to leave the bowling ally and came out into the parking lot.

Police said that's when one of the people involved in the fight, Donte McGary, pulled out a gun and fired at another person. But he missed and ended up shooting a 45-year-old man who was sitting in his car.

Police said the 45-year-old man was an innocent bystander. He was taken to an area hospital and later died.

McGary was arrested at the scene. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office charged McGary with first degree murder, assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

He is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.