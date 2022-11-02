Aldi stores matching 2019 prices for Thanksgiving

Stores will discount Thanksgiving season grocery staples up to 30% to match pre-inflation prices of 2019 as part of the "Thanksgiving Price Rewind" promotion.

CHICAGO — With rising prices from inflation at the top of shoppers' minds this holiday season, stores are rolling out deals early, from early Black Friday deals to discounts that will help people put food on the table.

Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 2, supermarket chain Aldi will head back to a cheaper time: Stores will discount Thanksgiving season grocery staples up to 30% to match pre-inflation prices of 2019 as part of the "Thanksgiving Price Rewind" promotion.

The price reduction will include holiday appetizers, desserts, sides and beverages, according to a news release. Products that are part of the promotion will be marked with a "Thanksgiving Price Rewind" icon in stores and online.

Statistics from the consumer price index show increasing cost of food was one of the major drivers of inflation in September, even as other prices started to fall.

The price of food was up 11.2% on average in September 2022 compared to September 2021. Food at home -- which includes food purchased at grocery stores -- rose 13% year over year.

Aldi has 2,200 stores in 38 states.