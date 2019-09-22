DALLAS — Several personal items related to 1930s Texas outlaw Clyde Barrow have sold at a Boston auction for nearly $186,000.

RR Auction officials say the Bulova watch that Barrow wore when he and Bonnie Parker were killed in 1934 sold on Saturday for $112,500. Parker and Barrow were fatally shot by officers in Louisiana.

Auction house executive vice president Bobby Livingston says a sawed-off shotgun that was in the possession of the Barrow gang in 1933 sold for $68,750. The weapon was confiscated after a shootout in Joplin, Missouri, left two lawmen dead.

A draft of a Dallas police "wanted" poster for Barrow sold for $4,375.

All of the buyers wish to remain anonymous.

Bidding for a poetry book written by Parker reached about $25,000 before the consigner withdrew the lot.

In this May 9, 2019, photo provided by RR Auction, a watch belonging to Clyde Barrow is shown. A book of poetry handwritten by Bonnie Parker and a watch belonging to Clyde Barrow are among items from the outlaw Texas couple being offered at auction. (AP Photo/RR Auction, Nikki Brickett)

AP

In this July 29, 2019, photo provided by RR Auction, a wanted poster of Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow are shown. A book of poetry handwritten by Bonnie Parker and a watch belonging to Clyde Barrow are among items from the outlaw Texas couple being offered at auction. (AP Photo/RR Auction, Nikki Brickett)

AP

Top stories people are reading right now:

She invited a man to stay a night, says then he wouldn’t leave

Pittsburgh police: Multiple deaths and hospitalizations on South Side

If you receive U.S. cash with 'Asian markings' like these, call police immediately

21-year-old Columbia College student from Festus dies after ladder fall

Police see spike in mass shooting tips. They're not all easy to investigate