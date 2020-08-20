Chi Chi DeVayne, competitor on 'RuPaul's Drag Race,' dies at 34

Chi Chi DeVayne, who appeared on two seasons of the reality show 'RuPaul's Drag Race' has died.

The official cause of death was not immediately reported.

DeVayne, who went by the stage name Zavion Davenport, told Instagram followers last week she was back in the hospital. Entertainment Weekly reports DeVayne was previously hospitalized in July with high blood pressure and suspected kidney failure. She was later discharged.

DeVayne competed on Season 8 of "RuPaul's Drag Race" and finished fourth. She was invited back for the "All-Stars" spinoff, according to EW.