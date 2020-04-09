Cleveland police officer killed in the line of duty identified: What we know

53-year-old detective James Skernivitz was shot and killed in the line of duty.

CLEVELAND — Northeast Ohio is mourning the death of a Cleveland police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty Thursday night.

Although authorities say “very little information” is available at this time, here is everything we know about the situation so far:

WHO IS THE OFFICER?

He has been identified as 53-year-old detective James Skernivitz, a 25-year veteran of the Cleveland Police Department. Jeff Follmer, president of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association, confirmed those details with 3News early Friday morning.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Police say the shooting took place around 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, in the area of West 65th Street and Storer Avenue. The person(s) responsible remain on the loose. A second person was also shot. Emergency medical teams confirm that person is a 50-year-old man who was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No additional information about this person is available.

On September 3, 2020 at approximately 10pm, a Cleveland Police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty in the area of W. 65th Street and Storer Avenue. Very little information is available at this time. We are asking that anyone with information call 9-1-1. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) September 4, 2020

WHAT ARE OFFICIALS SAYING?

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson: "Personally, I want to give my condolences to the family on behalf of the city of Cleveland."

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams: "Cleveland lost one of its finest tonight in the line of duty. We still have an ongoing investigation. We’re still looking for a suspect or suspects in this case. … We definitely need the prayers of the people in this city. This officer was out doing what all police officers do, trying protecting the people of this city and he gave his life. So we ask that you give his family a little room.”

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost: "Detective Skernivitz gave his life trying to keep danger off the streets of Cleveland. This tragedy shows once again the valor and honor of the police — and that there are yet dangerous, evil men in the world who must be brought to justice. My heart breaks for his family and I pray that in their grief, they find solace in his legacy of service and sacrifice.”

Follmer: “A lot of prayers for his family. He was a great officer. ... It’s bad. This is a bad one. They’re all bad. This one hurts."

WHAT’S NEXT?

Authorities are searching for the suspect or suspects involved. Anybody with information is asked to call the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5464 or 911.

The Cleveland Division of the FBI has established a 24/7 tip line for anybody who might have information in the case. That number is 216-622-6842. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Reward money is available for information that leads to the successful identification and prosecution of those involved.