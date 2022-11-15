Grammy nominations 2023: List of nominees

Beyoncé made history as the full list of nominees for the 65th annual Grammy Awards was revealed.

LOS ANGELES — A partial list of nominees in the top categories at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, announced Tuesday by The Recording Academy.

— Album of the year: “Voyage,” ABBA; “30,” Adele; “Un Verano Sin Ti,” Bad Bunny; “Renaissance,” Beyoncé; “Good Morning Gorgeous” (Deluxe), Mary J. Blige; “In These Silent Days,” Brandi Carlile; “Music of the Spheres,” Coldplay; “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” Kendrick Lamar; “Special,” Lizzo; “Harry’s House,” Harry Styles.

— Record of the year: “Don’t Shut Me Down,” ABBA; “Easy on Me,” Adele; “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé; “Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige; “You and Me on the Rock,” Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius; “Woman,” Doja Cat; “Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy; “The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar; “About Damn Time,” Lizzo; “As It Was,” Harry Styles.

Song of the year (songwriter’s award): “abcdefu,” Sara Davis, GAYLE and Dave Pittenger; “About Damn Time,” Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin and Theron Makiel Thomas; “All Too Well (10 Minute Version – The Short Film),” Liz Rose and Taylor Swift; “As It Was,” Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles; “Bad Habit,” Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby and Steve Lacy; “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant and Christopher A. Stewart; “Easy on Me,” Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin; “God Did,” Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar; “The Heart Part 5,” Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer; “Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt.

— Best new artist: Best new artist: Anitta; Omar Apollo; DOMi & JD Beck; Muni Long; Samara Joy; Latto; Månekskin; Tobe Nwigwe; Molly Tuttle; Wet Leg.

— Songwriter of the Year: Amy Allen; Nija Charles; Tobia Jesso Jr.; The-Dream; Laura Veltz

— Best pop solo performance: “Easy on Me,” Adele; “Moscow Mule,” Bad Bunny; “Woman,” Doja Cat; “Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy; “About Damn Time,” Lizzo; “As It Was,” Harry Styles.

— Best pop duo/group performance: “Don’t Shut Me Down,” ABBA; “Bam Bam,” Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran; “My Universe,” Coldplay and BTS; “I Like You (A Happier Song),” Post Malone and Doja Cat; “Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras.

— Best pop vocal album: “Voyage,” ABBA; “30,” Adele; “Music of the Spheres,” Coldplay; “Special,” Lizzo; “Harry’s House,” Harry Styles.

— Best traditional pop vocal album: “Higher,” Michael Bublé; “When Christmas Comes Around…,” Kelly Clarkson; “I Dream of Christmas” (Extended), Norah Jones; “Evergreen,” Pentatonix; “Thank You,” Diana Ross.

— Best dance/electronic album: “Renaissance,” Beyoncé; “Fragments,” Bonobo; “Diplo,” Diplo; “The Last Goodbye,” ODESZA; “Surrender, Rufus Du Sol.

— Best rock album: “Dropout Boogei,” The Black Keys; “The Boy Named If,” Elvis Costello and the Imposters; “Crawler,” Idles; “Mainstream Sellout,” Machine Gun Kelly; “Patient Number 9,” Ozzy Osbourne; “Lucifer on the Sofa,” Spoon.

— Best alternative music album: “WE,” Arcade Fire; “Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe You,” Big Thief; “Fossora,” Björk; “Wet Leg,” Wet Leg; “Cool It Down,” Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

— Best progressive R&B album: “Operation Funk,” Cory Henry; “Gemini Rights,” Steve Lacy”; “Drones,” Terrace Martin; “Starfruit,” Moonchild; “Red Ballon,” Tank and the Bangas.

— Best R&B album: “Good Morning Gorgeous” (Deluxe, Mary J. Blige; “Breezy” (Deluxe), Chris Brown; “Black Radio III,” Robert Glasper; “Candydrip,” Lucky Daye; “Watch the Sun,” PJ Morton.

— Best rap album: “God Did,” DJ Khaled; “I Never Liked You,” Future; “Come Home the Kids Miss You,” Jack Harlow; “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” Kendrick Lamar; “It’s Almost Dry,” Pusha T.

— Best country album: “Growing Up,” Luke Combs; “Palomino,” Miranda Lambert; “Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville,” Ashley McBryde; “Humble Quest,” Maren Morris; “A Beautiful Time,” Willie Nelson.

— Best jazz vocal album: “The Evening: Live at Apparatus,” The Baylor Project; “Linger Awhile,” Samara Joy; “Fade to Black,” Carmen Lundy; “Fifty,” The Manhattan Transfer with the WDR Funkhausorchester; “Ghost Song,” Cécile McLorin Salvant.

— Best jazz instrumental album: “New Standards Vol. 1,” Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton and Matthew Stevens; “Live in Italy,” Peter Erskine Trio; “LongGone,” Joshua Redman, Brad Mehidau, Christian McBride and Brian Blade; “Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival,” Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese and Esperanza Spalding; “Parallel Motion,” Yellowjackets.

— Best gospel album: “Die to Live,” Maranda Curtis; “Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live),” Ricky Dillard; “Clarity,” DOE; “Kingdom Book One Deluxe,” Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin; “All things New,” Tye Tribbett

— Best contemporary Christian music album: “Lion,” Elevation Worship; “Breathe,” Maverick City Music; “Life After Death,” TobyMac; “Always,” Chris Tomlin; “My Jesus,” Anne Wilson.

— Best Latin pop album: “Aguilera,” Christina Aguilera; “Pasieros,” Rubén Blades and Boca Livre; “De Adentro Pa Afuera,” Camilo; “Viajante,” Fonseca; “Dharma +,” Sebastián Yatra.

— Best Latin urban album: “Trap Cake, Vol. 2,” Rauw Alejandro; “Un Verano Sin Ti,” Bad Bunny; “Legendaddy,” Daddy Yankee; “La 167,” Farruko; “The Love & Sex Tape,” Maluma.

— Best Latin rock or alternative album: “El Alimento,” Cimafunk; “Tinta y Tiempo,” Jorge Drexler; “1940 Carmen,” Mon Laferte; “Alegoria,” Gaby Moreno; “Los Años Salvajes,” Fito Paez; “MOTOMAMI,” Rosalía.

— Best reggae album: “The Kalling,” Kabaka Pyramid; “Gifted,” Koffee; “Scorcha,” Sean Paul; “Third Time’s the Charm,” Protoje; “Come Fly Wid Mi,” Shaggy.

— Best spoken word poetry album: “Black Men Are Precious,” Ethelbert Miller; “Call Us What We Carry: Poems,” Amanda Gorman; “Hiding in Plain View,” Malcolm-Jamal Warner; “The Poet Who Sat By the Door,” J. Ivy; “You Will be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly.,” Amir Sulaiman.

— Best comedy album: “The Closer,” Dave Chappelle; “Comedy Monster,” Jim Gaffigan; “A Little Brains, a Little Talent,” Randy Rainbow; “Sorry,” Louis CK; “We All Scream,” Patton Oswalt.

— Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “Elvis”; “Encanto”; “Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2); “Top Gun: Maverick”; West Side Story.”

— Best song written for visual media: “Be Alive” from “King Richard,” Beyoncé and Darius Scott Dixson; “Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Taylor Swift; “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick,” Bloodpop and Stefani Germanotta; “Keep Rising” from “The Woman King,” Angelique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito and Jessy Wilson; “Nobody Like U” from “Turning Red,” Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell; “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from “Encanto,” Lin-Manuel Miranda.

— Best score soundtrack for visual media: “The Batman,” Michael Giacchino; “Encanto,” Germaine Franco; “No Time to Die,” Hans Zimmer; “The Power of the Dog,” Jonny Greenwood; “Succession: Season 3,” Nicholas Britell.

— Producer of the year, non-classical: Jack Antonoff; Dan Auerbach; Boi-1da; Dahi; Dernst “D’mile” Emile II.

— Best music video: “Easy on Me,” Adele; “Yet to Come,” BTS; “Woman,” Doja Cat; “The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar; “As It Was,” Harry Styles; “All Too Well: The Short Film,” Taylor Swift.

— Best music film: “Adele One Night Only”; “Our World”; “Billie Eilish Live at the O2”; “Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance)”; “Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story” “A Band A Brotherhood A Barn.”