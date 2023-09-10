Missouri church group stuck in Israel amid war and turmoil

Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Missouri) says his office is offering help to those stuck in Israel, including a local church group that is having trouble returning home.

DARDENNE PRAIRIE, Mo. — A church group from Dardenne Prairie, Missouri, is struggling to return home from Israel after several flights were canceled because the Middle Eastern country declared war against the Palestinian military group Hamas on Sunday, carrying out attacks in the Gaza Strip.

The office of U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt says it is currently working with the members of the Morningstar Church and others to get them back home safely. The group of 42 members was visiting Israel for a Hold Land tour and was scheduled to fly back to the United States this weekend.

The attacks happened during their visit and they had trouble finding a way back home as several flights were stalled including commercial flights from Ben Gurion Airport.

Schmitt's office contacted event planners for Holy Land tours in the U.S. and they told her Turkish flights were available. The group left Jerusalem at about 2 a.m. Monday and crossed the border to Amman, where they were supposed to fly home from within 24 hours. But, flights were canceled yet again.

Schmitt's office provided group leaders with information on how to register for the STEP program (Smart Traveler Enrollment Program) and crisis intervention resources. Schmitt's office submitted several congressional inquiries and reached out to the Department of State including the Embassy in Jerusalem to support the group's safe return to Missouri.

About 10 members will fly to Istanbul on Tuesday while others have to wait until Friday to fly out of Amman.

"Helping Missourians solve a variety of issues is a critical role that my office takes seriously, and we are here to help," Schmitt said in an emailed statement. "If there are any Missourians who find themselves stuck or stranded in Israel, please reach out to my office. We will do everything in our power to assist you and get you home safely."

Any Missourians who are stranded in Israel can contact Schmitt's office here and find resources to help them such as federal agency assistance.

There are several southern Illinoians who are also stuck in Israel. For those interested in reaching out to the office of Rep. Mike Bost in Murphysboro, Illinois, they can call 618-457-5787.