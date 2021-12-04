Joseph Siravo, 'Jersey Boys' and 'The Sopranos' actor, dies at 64

Along with his role as Johnny Boy Soprano in 'The Sopranos,' Joseph Siravo played Gyp DeCarlo in over 2,000 performances of 'Jersey Boys.'

WASHINGTON — Actor Joseph Siravo, who played Tony Soprano’s father Johnny in HBO's "The Sopranos," died Sunday. He was 64.

His co-star Garry Pastore confirmed the news of Siravo's death in a post on Instagram Sunday night saying, "RIP my dear friend, who fought an incredible fight. I will miss you. See you on the other side."

BBC also quotes Siravo's daughter, Allegra Okarmus, wrote on her private Instagram account, "I was by his side when my dear father passed away this morning, peacefully, in his beloved Treehouse."

According to BBC, she added: "We are both so lucky to be so intensely loved. I am so immensely grateful to have had him here on earth and I know that he hasn't gone very far."

Along with his role as Johnny Boy Soprano, Siravo starred in "The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story," "For Life," "New Amsterdam," "Law & Order" and more, according to his IMDB page. Hollywood Reporter said he also played the part of Angelo "Gyp" DeCarlo in more than 2,000 performances of the first national Tony- and Grammy-award-winning "Jersey Boys" tour.

"Joe was an excellent actor and a wonderful guy and he will be missed dearly," said Siravo's co-star and friend Michael Imperioli on Instagram. "His performance of Johnny Boy Soprano was spot on and he also made a perfect John Gotti in Nick Sandow’s “The Wannabe”. In my opinion he was the best of all the actors who’ve played the Teflon Don. Farewell Joe. Until the next life my friend."

Maureen Van Zandt, who also starred in "The Sopranos" with Siravo, shared a photo of the late actor on Twitter. She described him as "a talented and lovely man."

Just heard Joe passed away. A talented and lovely man. A perfect Johnny Boy Soprano. Took this at the workshop of Piece of My Heart, Bway show about Bert Berns. Deepest condolences to his family and friends. https://t.co/x2JeztpCIk — Maureen Van Zandt (@MVZaGoGo) April 11, 2021