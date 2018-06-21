A woman sitting behind home plate at a Philadelphia Phillies game Monday night is recovering from facial injuries she suffered when she was hit by a flying hot dog.

The errant hot dog was wrapped in duct tape (to keep it intact) and launched by the team's mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, as part of a routine seen at games for years.

Unfortunately this time, Kathy McVay of Plymouth Meeting, Pa., was unable to catch or deflect the projectile because of an injured shoulder. She was struck just below her right eye with enough force to knock off her glasses and send her for a CT scan to make sure she didn't have a concussion.

"It just came out of nowhere. And hard," McVay told Philadelphia TV station WPVI.

McVay told the station she isn't planning to take any legal action.

The Phillies have apologized and offered her free tickets when she's ready to come back to the ballpark.

