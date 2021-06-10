Some of US gets partial solar eclipse Thursday. Here's how to watch.

The eclipse will be available for a small part of the U.S. at sunrise, but other parts of the world and people online will get the full show.

A "ring of fire" annular solar eclipse will be visible in parts of the northern hemisphere Thursday, but those in certain parts of the U.S. will only see a partial one early in the morning. There will also be livestreams available.

A solar eclipse happens when the moon moves between the Earth and the sun. When an annular eclipse happens, the moon is at its farthest point from Earth. Unlike a total eclipse, an annular eclipse allows a little more of the sun to be seen around the moon. That gives the image of a "ring of fire."

In the U.S., the partial eclipse -- where the Earth, sun and moon are not completely lined up -- will be seen in parts of the Southeast, Northeast, Midwest and Northern Alaska, according to NASA. It will happen shortly after sunrise, so people wanting to watch it in person will need to have a clear view of the horizon.

People in parts of Canada, Greenland, and northern Russia will experience the full annular eclipse and see the "ring of fire."

This animation shows the path of the shadow the moon will leave on the Earth.

NASA says it will livestream the eclipse, weather permitting, in the YouTube player below.

Timeanddate.com says it will also have a livestream in the player below.