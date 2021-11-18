Backyard poultry salmonella outbreak sickens more than 1,100 people

A national salmonella outbreak that has lasted nearly a year has touched all but two states. At least two people have died.

A nationwide salmonella outbreak linked to backyard poultry that started nearly a year ago has now sickened more than 1,100 people and resulted in two deaths. The outbreak spread to nearly every state.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that its investigation into the outbreak is over, but warned that any backyard poultry can still carry salmonella, which can lead to illness.

Hundreds of people who got sick and were interviewed by health officials said they had been in contact with or had purchased some backyard poultry in the days before they got sick. Although illnesses began in December 2020, the CDC had not officially announced the connection to backyard poultry until May 20.

A total of 1,135 illnesses in 48 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico were reported during the outbreak, but the CDC said the number is likely higher since some people may have not reported getting sick. At least 273 people were hospitalized. The two people who died were from Indiana and West Virginia.

The only states that didn't report an illness in this outbreak were Alaska and Delaware. The states with the most cases were Wisconsin with 73 followed by Minnesota (56), Ohio (55), New York (47).

Six different subgroups of salmonella were detected in the outbreak

Enteritidis

Hadar

Indiana

Infantis

Mbandaka

Muenchen

Most people infected with salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, according to the CDC. Symptoms usually form within six hours of swallowing the bacteria and most people recover in 4-7 days without treatment.

Children under age 5, adults 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems may experience more severe illness that may lead to hospitalization.

Here is a list of all the states that have reported illnesses linked to this outbreak. The number represents how many people got sick in each state.