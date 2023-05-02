Tuesday Morning going out of business: Full list of closing stores

WASHINGTON — Discount goods retailer Tuesday Morning has announced it is going out of business and closing all of its stores. It's the second major home goods retailer to detail plans to shut down in recent days.
The company revealed on its website and in a Facebook post over the weekend that it had begun the process of closing the remaining 200 Tuesday Morning stores located in 25 states.
"Thank you for 49 years of loyalty and support," the Facebook post announcing its going out of business sale said.
Tuesday Morning said anyone with gift cards can still use those through May 13, but all sales are final during the store closing event.
Back in February, the Dallas-based company filed for its second bankruptcy in three years. According to the Dallas Morning News, the business was sold out of bankruptcy last week to a liquidation company.
Tuesday Morning's closing comes as Bed Bath & Beyond is also shutting down its operations. All 360 remaining Bed Bath & Beyond stores, as well as the 120 Buy Buy Baby sister stores owned by the company, will be closing sometime in the next few months. While the remaining Bed Bath & Beyond stores will stay open for now, store closing deals kicked off on April 26.
Tuesday Morning store closings 2023: Full list of remaining stores to close
Alabama
Fairhope: 90 Plantation Pointe
Florence: 179 Cox Creek Pkwy S,
Foley: 2524 S McKenzie St
Madison:12090 County Line Rd Ste I
Mobile: 6366 Cottage Hill Rd,
Spanish Fort: 10200 Eastern Shore Blvd,
Arkansas
Benton: 20496 Interstate 30 N
Fayetteville: 3180 N College Ave
Fort Smith: 7810 Rogers Ave
Hot Springs: 4332 Central Ave
Little Rock: 2516 Cantrell Rd Ste I
North Little Rock: 2747 Lakewood Village Dr
Rogers: 208 S Promenade Blvd
Searcy: 2701 E Race Ave Ste 6
Arizona
Flagstaff: 5005 E Marketplace Dr Ste170
Lake Havasu City: 1795 Kiowa Ave Ste103
Oro Valley: 11835 N Oracle Rd Ste 133
Phoenix: 3055 E Indian School Rd
Prescott: 1260 Gail Gardner Way
Sedona: 6657 State Rte 179 Ste 2
Sun City: 10050 W Bell R
Florida
Brandon: 911 Lithia Pinecrest Rd
Cooper City: 2671 N Hiatus Rd
Fernandina Beach: 2146 Sadler Sq
Fort Walton Beach: 99 Eglin Pkwy NE
Gulf Breeze: 330 Gulf Breeze Pkwy
Jacksonville: 12200 San Jose Blvd Ste 6
Jacksonville: 4524 9 St Johns Ave
Lakeland: 2625 S Florida Ave
Ormond Beach: 130 S Nova Rd
Palm Coast: 250 Palm Coast Pkwy NE Unit 603
Panama City Beach: 7928 Front Beach Rd
Pensacola: 6601 N Davis Hwy Ste 220
Sarasota: 6050 N Lockwood Ridge Rd
St Augustine: 1799 US Highway 1 S
Tallahassee: 1806 Thomasville Rd
Vero Beach: 1295 US Highway 1
Georgia
Alpharetta: 10945 State Bridge Rd
Augusta: 3241 Washington Rd
Brunswick: 1919 Glynn Ave
Macon: 265 Tom Hill Sr Blvd Unit 301
Peachtree City: 233 Commerce Dr
Woodstock: 1432 Towne Lake Pkwy
Idaho
Boise: 301 N Milwaukee St
Boise: 656 E Boise Ave
Illinois
Fox River Grove: 900 Route 22
Orland Park: 15846 S LaGrange Rd
Indiana
Carmel: 2188 E 116th St Ste D102
Indianapolis: 6935 Lake Plz Dr Ste C1
Kansas
Lenexa: 14950 W 87th St
Mission: 5320 Martway St
Overland Park: 9606 Nall Avenue
Stanley: 8038 W 151st St
Kentucky
Bowling Green: 1751 Scottsville Rd
Fort Mitchell: 2178 Dixie Hwy
Frankfort: 1303 US Hwy 127 S Ste 103
Louisville: 9240 Westport Rd
Louisiana
Alexandria: 1460 MacArthur Blvd
Baton Rouge: 12694 Perkins Rd
Baton Rouge: 3735 Perkins Rd
Baton Rouge: 6632 Jones Creek Rd
Lafayette: 3605 Ambassador Caffery Space E
Lake Charles: 3517 Ryan St
Mandeville: 2985 Hwy 190
Metairie: 1801 Airline Dr
Monroe: 1703 N 18th St
Shreveport: 4800 Line Ave
Slidell: 176 Gause Blvd W
Maryland
Easton: 210 Marlboro Ave Ste 47
Stevensville: 380 Thompson Creek Rd
Michigan
Farmington: 23314 Farmington Rd
Missouri
Branson: 4310 Gretna Rd
Cape Girardeau: 155 Siemers Dr Ste 1
Columbia: 1400 Forum Blvd Ste 1C
Ellisville: 15921 Manchester Rd
Joplin: 2639 E 32nd St
Lees Summit: 901 NW OBrien Rd
Saint Louis: 6929 S Lindbergh Blvd
Springfield: 2916 S Glenstone Ave
Mississippi
Biloxi: 2650 Beach Blvd Ste 21
Brandon: 1578 W Government St
Flowood: 630 Grants Ferry Rd
Hattiesburg: 6062 Hwy 98 Ste 101
Jackson: 1053 E County Line Rd Ste 1041
Laurel: 934 N 16th Avenue
Long Beach: 19099 Pineville Rd Ste 102
Ocean Springs: 2674 Bienville Blvd
Oxford: 1913 University Ave
Starkville: 402 Hwy 12 W
North Carolina
Aberdeen: 1375 N Sandhills Blvd
Asheville: 44 Westgate Pkwy
Burlington: 3394 S Church St
Charlotte: 10828 Providence Road
Hendersonville: 1800 Four Seasons Blvd H13
Huntersville: 102 Statesville Rd Ste E1
Wilmington: 1039 S College Rd
North Dakota
Fargo: 3223 13th Ave SW
New Mexico
Las Cruces: 1723 E University Blvd
Ohio
Cincinnati: 8178 Montgomery Rd
Highland Heights: 773 Alpha Dr
Kettering: 4116 W Town and Country Rd
Stow: 1614 Norton Rd
Oklahoma
Edmond: 28 E 33rd St
Lawton: 3801 NW Cache Rd Ste 36
Midwest City: 7517 SE 15th
Norman: 3721 W Main St
Oklahoma City: 11717 S Western Ave
Oklahoma City: 9446 N May Avenue
Tulsa: 3111 S Harvard Ave
Tulsa: 6110 E 71st St
Yukon: 1111 Garth Brooks Blvd
Pennsylvania
Lancaster: 1825 Columbia Ave
Leetsdale: 12 Ohio River Blvd
New Castle: 3332 Wilmington Rd
York: 2142 S Queen St
South Carolina
Bluffton: 1 Sherington Dr
Columbia: 4905 Forest Dr
Greenville: 3715 E North St
James Island: 1291 Folly Rd Ste 104
Lexington: 932 N Lake Dr
Murrells Inlet: 736 & 740 Mink Ave
Myrtle Beach: 6908 N Kings Hwy
North Myrtle Beach: 240 Hwy 17 N
Pawleys Island: 10225 Ocean Hwy Unit 400
Rock Hill: 725 Cherry Rd Ste 190
Seneca: 113 Bilo Pl
Spartanburg: 1200 E Main St Ste 11
Summerville: 622 Bacons Bridge Rd
Tennessee
Chattanooga: 3901 Hixson Pike Ste 133
Clarksville: 1951 Madison St
Cleveland: 820 25th St NW
Collierville: 632 W Poplar Ave
Jackson: 621 Old Hickory Blvd
Knoxville: 148 N Peters Rd
Murfreesboro: 1250 NW Broad St
Texas
Abilen:e: 3301 S 14th St TX
Allen: 190 E Stacy Rd Ste 1530 TX
Amarillo: 3415 Bell St TX
Arlington: 2737 W Park Row Rd TX
Arlington: 1104 W Arbrook Blvd TX
Austin: 10225 Research Blvd Ste 3000B TX
Brownsville: 1601 Price Rd TX
Cedar Park: 5001 183A Toll Rd Ste J100 TX
Conroe: 1406 N Loop 336 W TX
Corpus Christi: 4102 S Staples TX
Dallas: 6465 E Mockingbird Ln Ste 354 TX
Denton: 2608 W University Dr TX
Euless: 2911 Rio Grande Blvd Ste 400 TX
Farmers Branch: 14303 Inwood Road TX
Friendswood: 172 S Friendswood Dr TX
Frisco: 4995 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 520 TX
Galveston: 2727 61st St TX
Garland: 401 W Interstate 30 TX
Georgetown: 1103 Rivery Blvd Ste #270 TX
Houston: 10516 Old Katy Rd TX
Houston: 901A N Shepherd Dr TX
Houston: 5419 FM 1960 W Ste E TX
Houston: 1365 Kingwood Dr TX
Irving: 7787 N MacArthur Blvd TX
Katy: 870 S Mason Rd TX
Katy: 24427 Katy Frwy TX
Keller: 1580 Keller Pkwy FM 1709 TX
Kerrville: 851 Junction Hwy TX
Lakeway: 2300 Lohmans Spur Ste 145 TX
Lewisville: 2325 S Stemmons Frwy Ste 103 TX
Longview: 305 NW Loop 281 TX
Lubbock: 7020 Quaker Ave TX
Marble Falls: 2511 N US Highway 281 TX
Mckinney: 117 S Central Expwy TX
Midland: 4610 N Garfield TX
New Braunfels: 651 N Business Interstate Hwy 35 Stre 1400 TX
Paris: 3552 Lamar Ave TX
Plano: 1601 Preston Rd Ste F TX
Rockwall: 1117A Ridge Rd TX
Round Rock: 110 N Interstate 35 TX
San Angelo: 3578 Knickerbocker Rd TX
San Antonio: 3910 McCullough Ave TX
San Antonio: 2945 Thousand Oaks Dr TX
San Antonio: 12651 Vance Jackson Rd Ste 128 TX
San Antonio: 18450 Blanco Road TX
San Antonio: 6808 Huebner Road TX
San Antonio: 8421 N US Hwy 281 Ste 105 TX
Shenandoah: 17937 I-45 S Ste 125 TX
Sherman: 2711 N US Highway 75 TX
South Padre Island: 410 Padre Blvd TX
Spring: 4690 Louetta Road TX
Temple: 3064 S 31st St TX
Texarkana: 2315 Richmond Rd Ste 9B TX
Tyler: 322 East SE Loop 323 TX
Universal City: 3150 Pat Booker Rd Ste 112 TX
Waco: 5201 Bosque Blvd Ste 380 Bldg 3 TX
Waxahachie: 1700 N Hwy 77 Ste 166 TX
Weatherford: 735 Adams Dr TX
Webster: 20740 Gulf Frwy Ste 140 TX
Virginia
Charlottesville: 540 Pantops Center
Chesapeake: 237 Battlefield Blvd S Ste 1
Lynchburg: 2138 Wards Rd
Roanoke: 660 Brandon Ave SW
Salem: 1923 Electric Rd