Nation World

Tuesday Morning going out of business: Full list of closing stores

There are currently around 200 Tuesday Morning locations in 25 states across the country.

WASHINGTON — Discount goods retailer Tuesday Morning has announced it is going out of business and closing all of its stores. It's the second major home goods retailer to detail plans to shut down in recent days. 

The company revealed on its website and in a Facebook post over the weekend that it had begun the process of closing the remaining 200 Tuesday Morning stores located in 25 states. 

"Thank you for 49 years of loyalty and support," the Facebook post announcing its going out of business sale said. 

Tuesday Morning said anyone with gift cards can still use those through May 13, but all sales are final during the store closing event

Back in February, the Dallas-based company filed for its second bankruptcy in three years. According to the Dallas Morning News, the business was sold out of bankruptcy last week to a liquidation company. 

Tuesday Morning's closing comes as Bed Bath & Beyond is also shutting down its operations. All 360 remaining Bed Bath & Beyond stores, as well as the 120 Buy Buy Baby sister stores owned by the company, will be closing sometime in the next few months. While the remaining Bed Bath & Beyond stores will stay open for now, store closing deals kicked off on April 26.

Tuesday Morning store closings 2023: Full list of remaining stores to close

Alabama 

Fairhope: 90 Plantation Pointe

Florence: 179 Cox Creek Pkwy S,

Foley: 2524 S McKenzie St

Madison:12090 County Line Rd Ste I

Mobile: 6366 Cottage Hill Rd, 

Spanish Fort: 10200 Eastern Shore Blvd, 

Arkansas

 Benton: 20496 Interstate 30 N

 Fayetteville: 3180 N College Ave

 Fort Smith: 7810 Rogers Ave

 Hot Springs: 4332 Central Ave

 Little Rock: 2516 Cantrell Rd Ste I

 North Little Rock: 2747 Lakewood Village Dr 

 Rogers: 208 S Promenade Blvd

 Searcy: 2701 E Race Ave Ste 6

Arizona

Flagstaff: 5005 E Marketplace Dr Ste170

 Lake Havasu City: 1795 Kiowa Ave Ste103

 Oro Valley: 11835 N Oracle Rd Ste 133

 Phoenix: 3055 E Indian School Rd

 Prescott: 1260 Gail Gardner Way

 Sedona: 6657 State Rte 179 Ste 2 

 Sun City: 10050 W Bell R

Florida

 Brandon:  911 Lithia Pinecrest Rd

 Cooper City: 2671 N Hiatus Rd

 Fernandina Beach: 2146 Sadler Sq

 Fort Walton Beach: 99 Eglin Pkwy NE

 Gulf Breeze: 330 Gulf Breeze Pkwy

 Jacksonville: 12200 San Jose Blvd Ste 6

 Jacksonville: 4524 9 St Johns Ave

 Lakeland: 2625 S Florida Ave

 Ormond Beach: 130 S Nova Rd

 Palm Coast: 250 Palm Coast Pkwy NE Unit 603

 Panama City Beach: 7928 Front Beach Rd

 Pensacola: 6601 N Davis Hwy Ste 220

 Sarasota: 6050 N Lockwood Ridge Rd

 St Augustine: 1799 US Highway 1 S 

 Tallahassee: 1806 Thomasville Rd

 Vero Beach: 1295 US Highway 1

Georgia

 Alpharetta: 10945 State Bridge Rd

 Augusta: 3241 Washington Rd

 Brunswick: 1919 Glynn Ave

 Macon: 265 Tom Hill Sr Blvd Unit 301 

 Peachtree City: 233 Commerce Dr

 Woodstock: 1432 Towne Lake Pkwy

Idaho

Boise: 301 N Milwaukee St

Boise: 656 E Boise Ave

Illinois

 Fox River Grove: 900 Route 22

 Orland Park: 15846 S LaGrange Rd

Indiana 

Carmel: 2188 E 116th St Ste D102

 Indianapolis: 6935 Lake Plz Dr Ste C1

Kansas

 Lenexa: 14950 W 87th St

 Mission: 5320 Martway St

 Overland Park: 9606 Nall Avenue

 Stanley: 8038 W 151st St

Kentucky 

Bowling Green: 1751 Scottsville Rd

 Fort Mitchell: 2178 Dixie Hwy

 Frankfort: 1303 US Hwy 127 S Ste 103 

 Louisville: 9240 Westport Rd

Louisiana 

 Alexandria: 1460 MacArthur Blvd

 Baton Rouge: 12694 Perkins Rd

 Baton Rouge: 3735 Perkins Rd

 Baton Rouge: 6632 Jones Creek Rd

 Lafayette: 3605 Ambassador Caffery Space E 

 Lake Charles: 3517 Ryan St

 Mandeville: 2985 Hwy 190

 Metairie: 1801 Airline Dr

 Monroe: 1703 N 18th St

 Shreveport: 4800 Line Ave

 Slidell: 176 Gause Blvd W

Maryland

Easton: 210 Marlboro Ave Ste 47

Stevensville: 380 Thompson Creek Rd

Michigan

Farmington: 23314 Farmington Rd

Missouri

 Branson: 4310 Gretna Rd

 Cape Girardeau: 155 Siemers Dr Ste 1

 Columbia: 1400 Forum Blvd Ste 1C

 Ellisville: 15921 Manchester Rd 

 Joplin: 2639 E 32nd St

 Lees Summit: 901 NW OBrien Rd

 Saint Louis: 6929 S Lindbergh Blvd

 Springfield: 2916 S Glenstone Ave

Mississippi 

 Biloxi: 2650 Beach Blvd Ste 21

 Brandon:  1578 W Government St

 Flowood: 630 Grants Ferry Rd

 Hattiesburg: 6062 Hwy 98 Ste 101

 Jackson: 1053 E County Line Rd Ste 1041

 Laurel:  934 N 16th Avenue

 Long Beach: 19099 Pineville Rd Ste 102 

 Ocean Springs: 2674 Bienville Blvd

 Oxford: 1913 University Ave  

 Starkville: 402 Hwy 12 W 

North Carolina

Aberdeen: 1375 N Sandhills Blvd

 Asheville: 44 Westgate Pkwy

 Burlington: 3394 S Church St

 Charlotte: 10828 Providence Road

 Hendersonville: 1800 Four Seasons Blvd H13

 Huntersville: 102 Statesville Rd Ste E1

 Wilmington: 1039 S College Rd

North Dakota

 Fargo: 3223 13th Ave SW

New Mexico

 Las Cruces: 1723 E University Blvd

Ohio

 Cincinnati: 8178 Montgomery Rd

 Highland Heights: 773 Alpha Dr

 Kettering: 4116 W Town and Country Rd

 Stow: 1614 Norton Rd

Oklahoma

 Edmond: 28 E 33rd St

 Lawton: 3801 NW Cache Rd Ste 36  

 Midwest City: 7517 SE 15th 

 Norman: 3721 W Main St 

 Oklahoma City: 11717 S Western Ave 

 Oklahoma City: 9446 N May Avenue 

 Tulsa: 3111 S Harvard Ave 

 Tulsa: 6110 E 71st St

 Yukon: 1111 Garth Brooks Blvd

Pennsylvania

 Lancaster: 1825 Columbia Ave

 Leetsdale: 12 Ohio River Blvd

 New Castle: 3332 Wilmington Rd

 York: 2142 S Queen St

South Carolina 

 Bluffton: 1 Sherington Dr

 Columbia: 4905 Forest Dr

 Greenville:    3715 E North St

 James Island:     1291 Folly Rd Ste 104

 Lexington: 932 N Lake Dr

 Murrells Inlet:     736 & 740 Mink Ave

 Myrtle Beach:      6908 N Kings Hwy

 North Myrtle Beach:     240 Hwy 17 N

 Pawleys Island:    10225 Ocean Hwy Unit 400

 Rock Hill:     725 Cherry Rd Ste 190

 Seneca:     113 Bilo Pl

 Spartanburg:     1200 E Main St Ste 11 

 Summerville:      622 Bacons Bridge Rd 

Tennessee

 Chattanooga:      3901 Hixson Pike Ste 133

 Clarksville:      1951 Madison St

 Cleveland:      820 25th St NW

 Collierville:      632 W Poplar Ave 

 Jackson:      621 Old Hickory Blvd

 Knoxville:      148 N Peters Rd

 Murfreesboro:      1250 NW Broad St

Texas

Abilen:e:      3301 S 14th St     TX

 Allen:      190 E Stacy Rd Ste 1530     TX

 Amarillo:      3415 Bell St     TX

 Arlington:      2737 W Park Row Rd     TX

 Arlington:      1104 W Arbrook Blvd     TX

 Austin:      10225 Research Blvd Ste 3000B     TX

 Brownsville:      1601 Price Rd     TX

 Cedar Park:      5001 183A Toll Rd Ste J100     TX

 Conroe:      1406 N Loop 336 W     TX

 Corpus Christi:      4102 S Staples     TX

 Dallas:      6465 E Mockingbird Ln Ste 354     TX

 Denton:      2608 W University Dr     TX

 Euless:      2911 Rio Grande Blvd Ste 400     TX

 Farmers Branch:      14303 Inwood Road     TX

 Friendswood:      172 S Friendswood Dr     TX

 Frisco:      4995 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 520     TX

 Galveston:      2727 61st St     TX

 Garland:      401 W Interstate 30     TX

 Georgetown:      1103 Rivery Blvd Ste #270     TX

 Houston:      10516 Old Katy Rd     TX

 Houston:      901A N Shepherd Dr     TX

 Houston:      5419 FM 1960 W Ste E     TX

 Houston:      1365 Kingwood Dr     TX

 Irving:      7787 N MacArthur Blvd     TX

 Katy:      870 S Mason Rd     TX

 Katy:     24427 Katy Frwy     TX

 Keller:      1580 Keller Pkwy FM 1709     TX

 Kerrville:      851 Junction Hwy     TX

 Lakeway:      2300 Lohmans Spur Ste 145     TX

 Lewisville:      2325 S Stemmons Frwy Ste 103     TX

 Longview:      305 NW Loop 281     TX

 Lubbock:      7020 Quaker Ave     TX

 Marble Falls:      2511 N US Highway 281     TX

 Mckinney:      117 S Central Expwy     TX

 Midland:      4610 N Garfield     TX

 New Braunfels:      651 N Business Interstate Hwy 35 Stre 1400     TX

 Paris:      3552 Lamar Ave     TX

 Plano:      1601 Preston Rd Ste F     TX

 Rockwall:      1117A Ridge Rd     TX

 Round Rock:      110 N Interstate 35     TX

 San Angelo:      3578 Knickerbocker Rd     TX

 San Antonio:      3910 McCullough Ave     TX

 San Antonio:      2945 Thousand Oaks Dr     TX

 San Antonio:      12651 Vance Jackson Rd Ste 128     TX

 San Antonio:      18450 Blanco Road     TX

 San Antonio:      6808 Huebner Road     TX

 San Antonio:      8421 N US Hwy 281 Ste 105     TX

 Shenandoah:     17937 I-45 S Ste 125     TX

 Sherman:     2711 N US Highway 75     TX

 South Padre Island:     410 Padre Blvd     TX

 Spring:     4690 Louetta Road     TX

 Temple:     3064 S 31st St     TX

 Texarkana:     2315 Richmond Rd Ste 9B     TX

 Tyler:     322 East SE Loop 323     TX

 Universal City:     3150 Pat Booker Rd Ste 112     TX

 Waco:     5201 Bosque Blvd Ste 380 Bldg 3     TX

 Waxahachie:     1700 N Hwy 77 Ste 166     TX

 Weatherford:     735 Adams Dr     TX

 Webster:     20740 Gulf Frwy Ste 140     TX

Virginia 

 Charlottesville:    540 Pantops Center

 Chesapeake:       237 Battlefield Blvd S Ste 1

 Lynchburg:        2138 Wards Rd

 Roanoke:           660 Brandon Ave SW

 Salem:               1923 Electric Rd

