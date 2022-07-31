Here's one way to sponsor Ukrainian refugees in America

North America for Ukraine put together a guide for Americans who are willing to help.

ST. LOUIS — As Ukrainian families continue to escape the Russian invasion of their homeland, those displaced by the conflict need help to resettle elsewhere.

The United States is among the countries that are welcoming Ukrainian refugees, and Americans can help by becoming refugee sponsors.

North America for Ukraine is a nonprofit organization that seeks to help Ukrainians seeking refuge in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The organization put together a guide for Americans who are willing to help. You can find that guide here.

There has been a high demand for American sponsors, the organization said.

Americans willing to be a sponsor can fill out a North America for Ukraine form here.

The form asks for basic contact information and a Facebook profile link to connect you with refugees. It also asks how many refugees you can accommodate and for how long.

After filling out the form here's what you can expect: