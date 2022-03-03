St. Louisans collecting donations, hosting rallies in support of Ukraine

Three members of The Rock Church created drop-off points for donations and organized a rally in St. Charles on Saturday.

ST. LOUIS — Nadiya Ostrovskiy and Katya Bolsunova organize donations for Ukraine that could very well help their own families.

"I'm from Ukraine, Kyiv, and my entire family is over there," Ostrovskiy said.

"I was born in Ukraine. I came to the United States 2013, my husband he's Ukrainian so I join him. My family, my two siblings, my two younger brothers, they are there," Bolsunova said.

Yulia Kotets is also helping the efforts. She's been contacting her in-laws about their needs,"

"My husband's older sister she's around Kyiv right now and they have a 10-month-old with them right now and she's like we don't have diapers what do we do?" Kotets said.

They've created drop-off points at The Rock Church's Brentwood and Ballwin locations for high-demand items like baby and hygiene products, clothes for teenagers, blankets and nonperishable food.

"I run my own business with Ukraine, so I know the shipping company that ships direct to Ukraine," Ostrovskiy said.

In addition to donations, Bolsunova organized a rally last Saturday.

"A lot of Americans, people from Bulgaria, from Kazakhstan, from Japan, from China, many many people they came to support us," Bolsunova said.

She posted photos and videos on Facebook which reached her friend in Ukraine.

"I ask her what can I do for her for you personally, she said right now whatever you are doing that's great. It means, so much to see support of so many people," Bolsunova said.

Bolsunova got a permit for the rally this Saturday at Frontier Park in St. Charles, expecting an even bigger turnout in support for her home country.

"Ukrainians never wanted this war. We are hospitable very peaceful people," Bolsunova said.

"We're just devastated with what's happened and we want to do whatever we can to help and support," Kotets said.

They're collecting donations at The Rock Church's locations in Brentwood and Ballwin until March 12.

For the rally, they're planning for people to meet at noon on Saturday at Frontier Park.

They'll start walking at 1 p.m.

For more information on donations visit the Humanitarian Help for Ukraine Facebook page